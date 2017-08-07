Nana Addo visits Denkyira Obuasi; pays respects to Major Mahama

President Nana Akufo-Addo at the scene of Major Mahama's murder

President Nana Akufo-Addo paid his respects at the site of Major Maxwell Mahama’s death when he visited Denkyira Obuasi on Monday as part of his tour of the Western Region.

Speaking to the people of the town, he assured that perpetrators of the killing of the army officer will be dealt with the law.

Major Mahama, an officer of the 5th Infantry Battalion, was said to have been on his daily jogging route on May 29, 2017, some residents of the town attacked and lynched on suspicion of being an armed robber.

Over 50 suspects, some of whom had fled the town to other regions in the country, were later arrested in connection with the killing.

The late army officer was laid to rest on June 9, 2017, with full State and army honors.

The town of Denkyira-Obuasi came to gain some degree of infamy following the killing, with many noting the town as having a history of violence.

President Akufo-Addo assured the people of the town that they had not been forgotten by government and were going to benefit from government initiatives.

During the visit, the acting paramount chief of Denkyira, Nana Agyei Nkyere II announced that the town had changed its name to New Obuasi and must be called as such henceforth.

By: Obrempong Yaw Ampofo/citifmonline.com/Ghana