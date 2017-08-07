Nana Addo to tour Western Region; Denkyira Obuasi among stops

President Nana Akufo-Addo will begin a three-day tour of the Western Region today [Monday].

The President will pay a courtesy call on the chiefs and people of the Northern part of the Region to reiterate his commitment to creating the proposed Western North region.

His meeting with chiefs will include stops at a durbar of Chiefs and people of Bibiani and a courtesy call on Omanhene and Elders of Wiawso Traditional area.

The tour will also include a brief stop at Denkyira Obuasi, the town that captured public attention for being the setting of the gruesome murder of an army officer, Major Maxwell Mahama.

President Akufo-Addo will also meet with some traders of the Takoradi Market Circle when the tour takes him to Takoradi

The President is also scheduled to visit some galamsey sites to monitor the progress of work by the Anti-Galamsey Task Force recently deployed on operation Vanguard.

He will continue his tour to the Central Region for a similar exercise later in the week. On Thursday, August 10, President Akufo-Addo will call on the Regional House of Chiefs at Cape Coast and later visit the people and Chiefs of Twifo and Atti Morkwa for a durbar in his honor.

The President will also be the guest of honour at two separate durbars courtesy of the Chiefs and People of Ekumfi and Senya.

President Akufo-Addo has already embarked on a similar three-day tour in the Ashanti Region in March 2017 where he visited the abandoned Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital Maternity block and interacted with traders and the like, among others.

By: citifmonline.com/Ghana