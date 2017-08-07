Group threatens demo over towing levy

Duncan Amoah

A group called the Coalition against Mandatory Road Towing Levy is gathering signatures to petition the President to halt the implementation of the towing levy.

This petition could culminate in a demonstration by the coalition does the levy is not withdrawn.

The coalition, which is made up of the Progressive People’s Party (PPP), Committed Drivers Association, Industrial and Commercial Workers Union, Tanker Drivers Union and many others said it is targeting at least 10,000 signatures.

The PPP, for one, called on Ghanaians to resist “this lackadaisical attitude towards solving problems in this country.”

Also in the coalaition’s vision is a general upgrade of the safety conditions of roads in Ghana.

A convener of the coalition and Executive Director of the Chamber of Petroleum Consumers of Ghana (COPEC), Duncan Amoah underscored the frustration of some Ghanaians towards the levy.

“Millions of Ghanaian have expressed their dissatisfaction with the naked attempt of robbing road users of money they already do not have,” he said to Citi News.

“If we do not get any positive feedback as to the complete withdrawal of this policy, definitely, we will all jump onto the street to express our disgust to ensure that a new and more innovative way is found so that going forward, pot holes are filled, streetlights are put in place, vehicles that need towing will be towed without it become a burden on everybody in the country.”

The towing levy is part of a programme to ensure that all vehicles that breakdown on highways are cleared off the roads. Drivers are required to pay a road safety levy ranging between GHc10 and GHc200.

Commercial vehicles and taxis are to pay GHc40, mini buses will pay GHc80, while heavy duty trucks will pay between GHc80 and GHc200 annually, depending on their tonnage. Non-commercial vehicles are expected to pay GHc20.

Amidst the widespread protests, the Ministry of Transport has said it has not yet taken any decision on the implementation of the controversial towing levy, though it is holding consultations with various stakeholders on the way forward.

The Roads and Transport Committee of Parliament has however recommended that government implement the mandatory tow tax.

