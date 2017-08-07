Dortmund ‘not aware’ of Barcelona agreement with Dembele

Borussia Dortmund have said they are “not aware” that Ousmane Dembele has agreed personal terms for a move to Barcelona.

Barca are reported to be interested in signing winger Dembele, 20, as a replacement for Neymar, who joined Paris Saint-Germain for a world-record €222 million last week.

At the weekend, L’Equipe reported that Dembele had agreed personal terms, with Spanish outlet Sport saying on Monday that the Blaugrana are surprised that Dortmund want in excess of €100m for him.

But speaking to reporters at a friendly in Erfurt on Sunday, BVB sporting director Michael Zorc said: “I am not aware of an agreement.”

Zorc refused to elaborate further, saying: “It makes no sense to comment on those permanent rumours all the time” but admitting that speculation “will certainly be with us for a while.”

On Monday, kicker reported that Dortmund have yet to be officially contacted by Barcelona but could be willing to talk about an offer in excess of €100m.

Dortmund’s winter signing Alexander Isak, 17, meanwhile, scored four times as Dortmund’s second string beat Erfurt 5-2 on Sunday.

The youngster joined BVB in January, but played only four minutes under former coach Thomas Tuchel and was warned by the Swedish Football Assocation in the summer that he needed to start “rolling at Dortmund.”

Isak has already won two caps for Sweden’s senior side, but did not make the squad for the European Under-21 Championship this summer.

–

