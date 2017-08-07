Delay edited my interview to disgrace me – Joyce Blessing

A week after her interview with Delay had brought her public scorn, gospel diva Joyce Blessing has spoken.

Joyce in an interview with Dave Hammer of Hello FM in Kumasi has stated that the interview she had with Delay on GH One television was edited to make her look bad, Citi Showbiz has learned.

“Delay wants the downfall of artistes, she edited my interview to disgrace me. That was not a complete interview. There was a fight within the interview so I even said I wouldn’t do the interview again. She assaulted my husband verbally,” she said.

She said Delay didn’t want her husband to be with her on set so it resulted in an altercation with him till they had to cut the interview.

An interview Joyce had had with Deloris Frimpong Manso on the Delay Show last week suggested that Joyce Blessing had been ungrateful to her former manager Kwesi Ernest of Media Excel, contrary the public knowledge that Kwesi Ernest was the one that brought her into the limelight.

According to Joyce’s critics, her demeanour on the show reeked of ingratitude, bitterness and arrogance. They believe even if there was a problem between her and the former manager, she shouldn’t have deprived him of the credit that he was the one that brought her into the limelight.

Joyce on the show, while responding to Delay’s questions of the things Kwesi Ernest had done in her life, noted that a lot of the investments made during the time Kwesi managed her, were not entirely from Kwesi’s resources.

Joyce Blessing who had two unsuccessful album before meeting Kwesi Ernest, shot into the limelight in 2013 with the ‘Heavy Price’ album which won her a lot of spurs in the gospel fraternity.

Joyce Blessing is currently signed on Zylofon Music and is out with her latest album titled ‘Agye Bum.’

By: Kwame Dadzie/citifmonline.com/Ghana