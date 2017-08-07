Chris Pratt and Anna Faris announce separation after eight years

US actors Chris Pratt and Anna Faris have announced that they are separating after eight years of marriage in joint statements shared on social media.

The couple, who met in 2007 while filming the romantic comedy Take Me Home Tonight, said attempts to save their relationship had failed.

“We tried hard for a long time, and we’re really disappointed,” Pratt wrote in a post on Facebook on Sunday.

Pratt, 38, and Faris, 40, were married in 2009. They have a son named Jack.

“Our son has two parents who love him very much and for his sake we want to keep this situation as private as possible moving forward,” the statement said.

The statement added that the two had “cherished” their time together and “continue to have the deepest respect for one another”.

Pratt, who played Andy Dwyer in the US comedy series Parks and Recreation, has become one of Hollywood’s most sought-after leading men thanks to roles in Jurassic World and Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy.

In April, he paid a lengthy tribute to Faris after receiving a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

“Without you, none of this would mean anything,” he said.

Source: BBC