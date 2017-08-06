Northern farmers laud gov’t response to Armyworm attack

Some commercial farmers in the Northern Region have lauded government’s prompt response to the fall armyworms raid of farmlands across the region.

Chairman of the Northern Regional Farmers Association (NorFA), Mohammed Adam Nashiru at a news conference in Tamale said the fall armyworms menace nearly affected the planting for food and jobs programme.

“We commend government for effectively fighting the fall armyworms invasion of our farmlands which nearly dashed our hopes as beneficiaries of the planting for food and jobs programme.”

As a former national President of Peasant Farmers Association of Ghana, Nashiru Adam implied that government has so far demonstrated its commitment to boost the Agric sector.

“We appreciate government’s foresight and commitment to the development of the nation’s agriculture sector.”

He advised the nation’s farmers to take advantage of the planting for food and jobs programme and increase their yields.

“We need to collaborate with the Ministry of Food and Agriculture (MoFA) in the districts for more education and sensitisation on the fight against the fall armyworms menace.”

“We should always contact experts in our quest to fight the fall armyworms. The introduction and supply of insecticides such as K optimal, sumpifos and adepa by MoFA is yielding results.”

“The executives and members of the association are all beneficiaries of the Planting for Food and Jobs initiative. Farmers in the region have increased utilisation of fertilisers and seed in three folds due to this initiative. This shows that farmers’ yield in this season will equally increase hence the reduction of poverty among farmers in the region”, he intimated.

Mohammed Adam Nashiru assured government of the association members’ determination to produce enough foodstuff for domestic consumption and export.

By: Abdul Karim Naatogmah/citifmonline.com/Ghana