NGO donates to orphanages in Upper East

A Non-Profit Organization ‘TERABUUREYELE’ in the Bolgatanga Municipality in the Upper East Region has donated items including food and clothes to three orphanages in Bolgatanga.

The beneficiary orphanages are the Mother of Mercy Babies home in Sirigu, Church of Christ orphanage in Bongo and Mama Lady orphanage in Bolga respectively.

The items included bags of maize and rice, bags of sugar, detergents, bathing soaps, washing powders, toiletries, pastries, sandals, diapers, among others worth thousands of Ghana cedis.

Speaking to Citi News, Spokesperson for the group, Bertrand Asamannaba said, the donation to the less privileged was in fulfillment of the organization’s annual responsibility of supporting the destitute live a decent life.

“We members of ‘TERABUUREYELE’ all over the country make contributions every year to support the vulnerable and less privileged who find themselves in the orphanages by no fault of theirs to enjoy their fundamental rights of basic access to food, health and shelter”.

Caretakers of the beneficiary orphanages’ expressed their gratitude to TERABUUREYELE for their timely support and assured them of the judicious use of the items to the benefit of all inmates in the orphanages.

Acting Caretaker of the Mother of Mercy Babies Home, Sister Jacinta Kyiiru appealed to other donor agencies and philanthropists to also support the orphanages in the region help address the many problems facing the homes.

By: Frederick Awuni/citifmonline.com/Ghana