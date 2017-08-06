Citi FM launches EPL coverage with Community Shield clash

Citi FM will launch its radio coverage of the 2017/2018 English Premier League at the Villagio Vista’s AM&PM Sports Bar.

The launch will feature coverage the Community Shield game between Premier League champions Chelsea and Arsenal, ahead of the kick-off of the Premier League season next week.

The English Premier League coverage is made possible by a collaboration between Citi FM and Talksport UK, who have been partners for almost a decade.

The traditional season curtain-raiser is a repeat of last season’s FA Cup final, in which Arsenal beat Chelsea 2-1.

Citi FM’s coverage of the EPL also recently welcomed Premium Bank as its latest sponsor.

–

By: citifmonline.com/Ghana