Volta Region places last on health league table

Volta Region ranked lowest in the 2017 first quarter regional feedback health league table of the Ghana Health Service (GHS).

The Region in the 2016 national health league table for the Ghana Health Service recorded the lowest performance on the least range of the “Performance Gauge” (PG) scale, with its performance in the period under review described as “unsatisfactory,” placing 10th on the league table.

Data by the Policy, Planning, Monitoring and Evaluation Directorate (PPMED), GHS, made available to the Ghana News Agency said the region scored a total of I46 points to earn the 10th position again in the 2017 first quarter regional feedback health league table .

The ten regions were scored on a scale of zero to ten, using 22 indicators with poor performances earning the highest scores.

The indicators include neonatal, infant, and under-five mortality, teenage pregnancy, family planning, ANC coverage, skilled delivery and data completeness.

Volta region scored ten in the infant mortality, neo-natal mortality, antenatal care coverage, and skilled delivery rates.

It also scored nine in the under-five mortality, maternal mortality, and teenage pregnancy rates.

The region, however, scored four in “HIV on ART”, five in the data timeliness, and one in the data completeness rates.

The Western, Ashanti, And Upper East Regions were ranked first, second and third best performing regions respectively.

Ms Afua Djansi, Volta Regional Public Relations Officer, GHS, said, “it is difficult to explain what is happening. It is a bit technical but the necessary steps are being taken to rectify the challenges and improve healthcare delivery in the region.”

Source: GNA