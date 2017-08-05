Tow levy “smells badly” – Nduom

Dr. Paa Kwesi Nduom

The Founder of Progressive People’s Party (PPP), Dr. Papa Kwesi Nduom, has asked Ghanaians to resist the implementation of the mandatory towing levy as proposed by the National Road Safety Commission (NRSC).

He believes the move is aimed at unlawfully extorting monies from drivers.

Dr. Nduom wondered why there are plans underway to charge drivers extra mandatory towing levy when the law already mandates the government to tow vehicles that are wrongly parked on roads for a fee.

“Existing laws allow government to tow vehicles wrongfully parked on our roads and charge a fee accordingly. So why assume that we will all engage in illegal parking and require towing and as a result make it mandatory for all vehicle owners to pay a road towing fee every year?” he asked in a statement.

He believes government should let those who “flout the law pay and leave the rest alone.”

Tow levy a total rip-off?

The NRSC has been criticised for attempting to introduce a nationwide towing programme, to ensure that all vehicles that breakdown on highways are cleared off the roads.

Drivers would be required to pay a road safety fee ranging between GHC 10 and GHC 200 in addition to their road worthy certification fees if the tow tax is implemented.

But several pressure groups and civil society organizations have kicked against the policy, calling on government to scrap it immediately.

Despite these calls, the Roads and Transport Committee of Parliament has recommended that government goes ahead with the implementation.

No decision taken yet on tow levy – Transport Ministry

Government has however indicated that it has not taken a decision on the implementation yet.

The Transport Ministry on Friday served notice that it is holding consultations with various stakeholders including the Parliamentary Select Committee on roads and transport on the way forward.

The Ministry in the statement further stated that the views of all stakeholders will be considered to enable it make an informed decision on the matter.

“Thereafter, the Ministry’s decision will be communicated to the general public,” the statement added.

By: Marian Ansah/citifmonline.com/Ghana

