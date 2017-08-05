Special fund supports NSMQ award winner

Ghanaians from the Northern Ghana living home and in the diaspora initiated a fund called a ‘Token Fund Initiative for Excellence’, to support students from the three Northern Regions of Ghana who are brilliant but needy.

As a start, the Token Fund Initiative for Excellence has presented GHc 2,000 Ghana cedis to miss Zuweira Baba Mohammed, who was the best female contestant during the 2017 National Science and Maths Quiz competition.

She was well lauded for her showing for Tamale Senior High School, which culminated in her being awarded the first ever “Prof. Ewurama Addy award”.

Plans are also in the pipeline to get her a laptop computer to aid in her studies.

The group expressed hope that would this will inspire her and also motivate and encourage our other students to take their studies seriously.

This idea was conceived by Kamal Mustapha in Atlanta, Georgia together with some elders and colleagues.

–

By: citifmonline.com/Ghana