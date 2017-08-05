Other nationals were also deported from Kenya – NASA agent

The 2016 NPP National Campaign Manager, Peter Mac Manu was not the only individual who was denied entry into Kenya, Chief Agent of Kenya’s National Super Alliance (NASA), James Orengo has revealed.

According to Mr. Orengo, other representatives from the United States also suffered a similar fate.

Earlier reports from Kenya had suggested Mr. Manu’s denial was linked to his role as Honorary Chairman of the Democratic Union of Africa, an umbrella body of centre-right parties in Africa which includes some opposition parties in Kenya.

Mr. Orengo, however, denied these claims, saying it was a general operation that affected agents from the United States too.

“This should be seen in the context of an operation that they were carrying yesterday not just in this national centre but everywhere.They were removed from the plane, they did not formally disembark from the plane, they were taken away by the Police and pushed into another plane back to Ghana.

“We had also friends from Canada and United States. Both of them in sharing their experiences said the Police invaded their apartment where they were living and one of them was molested and thrown away into the bush.”

As the debate on whether Peter Mac Manu and others were treated fairly rages, an International Relations Analyst, Dr. Vladimir Antwi Danso has said that Kenya simply exercised its sovereign rights by refusing Peter Mac Manu entry into the country.

In a Citi News interview, Dr. Antwi Danso neither condemned nor condoned Kenya’s actions, stating that, the tenets of diplomacy allows any country to take these decisions at its discretion.

“They [Kenya] invite who they want and disallow who they don’t want. It’s a bonafide right… It is an accepted norm in diplomacy. You look at the thing and think it will disturb your security, your political structure so you don’t want it… He is a persona non-grata so I won’t allow him entry. Period… I cannot say they did right or didn’t do right”, he said.

Over 150 International Observers have been given accreditation to observe the elections in the country.

The presidential election has 18 candidates with the notable ones being incumbent President Uhuru Kenyata of Jubilee Coalition and Raila Odinga of Nasa Coalition.

By: Marian Ansah/citifmonline.com/Ghana