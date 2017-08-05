Invisible Forces’ threats over jobs unacceptable – Titus Glover

The Member of Parliament for Tema East, Titus Glover has condemned threats by the Tema based pro-New Patriotic Party (NPP) group, Invisible forces, to visit chaos on the Tema metropolis, if the government does not provide them with jobs.

Speaking to Citi News, he acknowledged the legitimacy of their concerns but said their way communicating their demands was wrong.

During the maiden edition of the Ministry of Information and Ministry of Local Government town hall meeting held in Tema, the Invisible Forces members said they were being ridiculed for their unemployment, despite the fact that they worked to bring their party to power.

This was followed by their threat of chaos, but Mr. Glover asserted that “violence in any form must be condemned and I will not countenance on that… It is a legitimate concern they expressing but their methodology they used is what I am totally against. The party in the constituency condemns any threats.”

The MP extended an olive branch, assuring that the aggrieved members of the group will be assessed for possible employment opportunities provided by the state or the private sector.

“In this country, we have everybody and the kinds of jobs they can do depending on their background and their qualifications… so we will look at their strengths and weakness and the kind of jobs we think are good for them.”

“The economy needs to be strong. It needs to grow. Government alone cannot get them employment. The private sector can take it up and by so doing, opportunities will open for everybody.”

Mr. Glover also revealed to Citi News that the NPP leadership in the constituency and the Metropolitan Chief Executive will meet the Invisible F0rces members and try to address some of their concerns.

By: Philip Nii Lartey/Delali Adogla-Bessa/citifmonline.com/Ghana