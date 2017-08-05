GRA intensifies tax compliance with e-payment

Small tax payers will henceforth be relieved of the stress and constraint hampering their effective compliance with tax.

It comes at the back of the launch of an electronic payment zone (E-Zone) at the Ghana Union of Traders Association (GUTA) office in Accra by the Ghana Revenue Authority (GRA).

The move is also with support from West Blue Consulting Limited.

Businesses have in the past had to endure several bottlenecks in transacting business with the GRA.

But in an interview with Citi Business News, President of GUTA, Barima Dr. Ofori Ameyaw I said the new office will enhance business operations as well as increase revenue for government.

“Getting the enquiry point here is going to serve the purpose of a lot of importers and the business community in and around the Central Business District of the Greater Accra region which we believe will enhance the business operations. Because we have been complaining often that doing business in Ghana is always at a very high cost and for that matter Foreign Direct Investments (FDI) or investors are not prepared to come to our shops or even come to clear their goods here.”

“There are a lot of bottlenecks which the trading populace have been confronted with all this while. So with this system where we have it at our place here it will enable us have an easy access which will be of great benefit to us” he emphasized.

The supporting institution, West Blue Consulting entreated the tax payers to comply with tax payment to ensure smooth operations at the new office.

“We imply you to comply with rules here because if there is lack of compliance, then there is the likelihood that more delays will occur and then the cost will also invariably rise. And you must also endeavor to provide adequate information so we can run quick checks for your goods to be able to move on time.” he said.

–

By: Jessica Ayorkor Aryee/citibusinessnews.com/Ghana