Ghana is safe from terror attacks – Deputy Minister

Government has allayed fears of a possible terror attack in Ghana.

This is despite warnings by both the Canadian and United Kingdom governments of possible attacks in Ghana.

Both countries had warned its citizens to stay away from venues regularly visited by foreigners.

Speaking on Eyewitness News, Mr Henry Quartey however insisted there was no cause of alarm, saying “there are some periodic things that foreign nations do but just going by the press release , the National Security can assure Ghanaians that our security situation is okay. There is nothing at all alarming …This was an earlier report that came up. There is no security threat like we are being told.”

Though Mr. Quartey admitted that Ghana is “sandwiched” between countries that has been hit by terror attacks in recent times, he believes the security of Ghanaians is assured.

He pointed out that it was common practice for foreign nations to alert citizens travelling across the country.

“Usually that has been the norm. Occasionally, the international communities will alert countries that they suspect there is a security alert for them to keep an eye on. These are some periodic things that foreign nations do…”

Mr. Quartey’s position is in sync with the Minister of Information, Mustapha Hamid’s, who had explained that “the alerts are only standard cautions and do not represent any specific known terrorism threats to the Nation.”

He said the country will identify and caution the public on the possibility of a terror attack through its collaborating effort with International allies.

“Through collaborative and intelligence sharing arrangements with International Allies, the nation’s security agencies will be aware if there is a known threat in the offing.”

He, therefore, urged the public to remain calm saying “the National faces no known terror threats at the moment and remains safe.”

The Minority Spokesperson on Foreign Affairs, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa had earlier asked the government to officially state its response to the warnings issued by both the United Kingdom and Canadian governments.

By: Marian Ansah/citifmonline.com/Ghana

