Garu-Tempane: World Vision trains women in Shea Butter extraction

World Vision Ghana (WVG) with funding from World Vision Korea has trained 600 women in Shea Butter extraction and trade in the Garu-Tempane District of the Upper East Region.

The women drawn from Kpikpira, Gagbire and Woriyanga under WVG Shea Butter project have been trained on modern Shea butter extraction technologies and value added processes to promote trade and increase household incomes of beneficiary women.

The project has trained women in Shea butter production, soap making, pomade production, batik tie and dye making for local consumption and export. They have also been trained on financial management and records keeping.

Speaking at the Shea butter exhibition in Woriyanga, Cluster manager of WVG Bugre RexfoYamdorg said the Shea butter project has empowered women financially and impacted over 4,700 families within the three communities.

He said, the project which started in 2015 has established two Shea butter processing centers in Gagbire and Kpikpira with production capacities of 450 and 280 kilos daily, adding that, another center will be established in Woyanga with a production capacity of 560 kilos of butter daily.

“The intervention has re-shaped women financial positions at the household level. The women can now contribute financially to their households’ income and also invest their proceeds on the activities of their families especially in the education and health of their children,” Mr. Bugre stated.

Mr. Bugre said WVG has drilled 25 boreholes and mechanized 5 boreholes for the district this year, adding that, 19 communities have also been supported under the WASH project and certified open defecation free.

He also called on all and sundry to play significant roles in their respective communities to end child marriage.

Some beneficiary women who spoke to Citi News lauded WVG for the timely intervention, adding that, their livelihoods have been improved and wished the project was expanded to all communities in the area.

For his part, District Chief Executive for Garu-Tempane Mr. Emmanuel Asore said, the assembly through MASLOC will provide financial logistical assistance to the women groups to further harness the Shea butter production.

He promised to work to create ready markets for the Shea butter produced in the area.

By: Frederick Awuni/citifmonline.com/Ghana