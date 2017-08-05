Fisheries sector governance project launched

A fisheries sector governance project dubbed “Far Ban Bo” has been launched in Accra.

The project, which is aimed at protecting the livelihoods fisherfolks, aims at safeguarding the already depleting fish stock by stemming illegal, unreported and unregulated fishing.

The project which is under the auspices of Oxfam Ghana, Care Denmark and Friends of the Nation, will thus mobilize community involvement in the prevention of illegal fishing practices, and empowering fishing communities for alternative livelihoods beyond fishing.

Even though the fishing industry provides an estimate $1 billion foreign exchange earner for the country; and provides employment for a tenth of the population, growth in the sector has declined considerably over time.

The dramatic decline is attributed to the many harmful fishing practices along the coastal fishing zones; including, light fishing, pair trawling, among other practices.

Speaking at the launch, Minister for Fisheries and Acquaculture, Afoley Quaye lamented the increase in illegal fishing activities despite efforts at curbing them.

“In spite of the works of the Fisheries Enforcement Unit (FEU), illegal fishing practice is still prevalent especially at the marine coastal fishing landing sites.”

She called for a coordinated effort at punishing crime and illegality.

“I request that when fishers make an arrest for infraction of the fisheries law and regulations all should play their various roles as mandated to ensure that the arrested fishermen are prosecuted.”

EU FUNDS FAR BAN BO PROJECT

Meanwhile the European Union is providing an over €3 Million funding for the project; EU Ambassador to Ghana, William Hanna, announced at the project launch.

According to him the funding was extended to because of the Union’s believe in the “project is to contribute to sustainable fisheries resources management to promote food security and nutrition and improved livelihoods of smallholder fishers and other users of fisheries resources.”

By: Sixtus Dong Ullo/citifmonline.com/Ghana