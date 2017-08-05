Cease fire now – NPP Disciplinary C’tee to Invisible Forces

The Chairman of the National Disciplinary Committee of the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP), Most Rev Asante Antwi, has instructed Invisible Forces and all other vigilante groups affiliated with the party, to stop perpetrating acts of violence with immediate effect.

He noted that the actions the groups are in sharp contrast to the conduct of the founding fathers of the United Gold Coast Convention (UGCC) from which the current NPP was formed and should therefore come to an end.

According to him, such acts “tarnish their (the founding fathers’) image and make them waggle in their graves”.

Most Rev Asante Antwi gave the advice on Friday in a sermon he delivered at a Memorial Service at Saltpond in the Central Region to commemorate the 70th anniversary of the formation of the UGCC in August 1947.

The service, held at the Saltpond Methodist Church, was graced by the President, Nana Addo-Danquah Akufu Addo, members of the Council of Elders of the NPP, key party figures and Ministers in the Akufu Addo government.

The ruling New Patriotic Party takes its root from the UGCC, but its second government in the 4th Republic led by President Akufu Addo has been hard hit by series vigilante acts by various youth groups within it such as the Invisible Forces and the Delta Force.

The Invisible Forces have recently sent a strong warning to party officials that they may replicate what the Delta Force did in Kumasi if the ruling party does not offer them jobs.

The acts have attracted diverse condemnation from different sectors of the Ghanaian public, but Most Rev Asante Antwi has advised the party members to “be circumspect in their public and private pronouncements and actions” as a way of keeping the image of the founding fathers untainted.

–

By: Joseph Ackon-Mensah/citifmonline.com/Ghana