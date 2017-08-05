Bimbilla flood victims receive relief items

The National Disaster Management Organization (NADMO) has released a large consignment of relief items for distribution to flood victims in the Nanumba North (Bimbila) district of the Northern Region.

Hundreds of residents within the eastern corridor enclave suffered from recent flooding which hit six districts in the region.

NADMO’s Director General, Eric Nana Agyemang Prempeh on Friday, August 4 handed over the first consignment of relief items to the Nanumba North District Assembly authority for onward distribution to the victims.

The items included mattresses, blankets, rubber buckets, drinking cups, cartons of cooking oil and packets of rice.

He cautioned the assembly authority against diverting the relief items for personal gains.

Led by the Northern Regional Minister, Salifu Saeed, the team visited some cut-off road networks within the area including portions of the much touted eastern corridor road.

Salifu Saeed described the disaster as a human security threat and therefore advocated concerted efforts to support the victims.

He disclosed that residents of about 36 communities along the Bimbila-Zabzugu feeder road have been cut-off from Bimbila Township.

He tasked Civil Engineers in the region to fast track their valuation of the damaged road network for government’s swift action.

He anticipated food insecurity in the region because large acres of farmlands were eroded.

Salifu Saeed nonetheless said the region was bestowed with investment opportunities and thus invited multinationals to invest there.

NADMO is continuing with the distribution of relief items in almost all the affected communities.

Some flood victims in the Sagnarigu district and Tamale Metropolitan Area were the first beneficiaries.

