Wenchi to be transformed into business hub – MCE

The Municipal Chief Executive (MCE) for Wenchi, Dr Prince Kwakye Afriyie has said he is taking steps to transform the municipality into a business hub and is therefore prioritizing the construction and rehabilitation of major roads in the area to facilitate movement of goods.

He emphasized that the government was creating the enabling environment for both businesses to thrive and create job opportunities for Ghanaians.

Dr. Kwakye Afriyie made the statement at a Public Consultative Forum organised by the assembly as a platform to engage stakeholders in the area on the government’s flagship programmes.

The programme was aimed at soliciting support and share experiences to enhance the implementation and success of the intervention. It drew participants from Civil Society Organizations (CSOs), Clergy, Artisans, Opinion Leaders, Heads of Department and Assembly members.

He said the municipality was endowed with enough natural resources to propel its development and lamented the lack of capital exploit them.

On the one district one factory initiative, he disclosed the project was private sector led and encouraged businesses and individuals to take advantage of the opportunity for business expansion and growth.



Dr. Kwakye Afriyie appealed to the stakeholders to conduct proper needs assessments in sanitation, provision of portable water, agriculture; infrastructure and infrastructure enable the government to identify priority areas for investment.

He lamented a number of State Owned Enterprises (SOEs) were defunct due to mismanagement and corruption and assured such unpatriotic behaviour will not be entertained in a development oriented NPP government.

The Anantahene of the Wenchi Traditional Council, Nana Baffour Owusu Ansah Agyapong commended the government for initiating interventions in an attempt to fulfill its campaign promises.

He appealed to the government to establish a cashew factory in the area to process cashew produced from plantations in the area and as well as revamp Tomacan, a defunct tomato factory in the area to employ the youth in the area.

By: Mashoud Kombat/citifmonline.com/Ghana