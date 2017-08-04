Terror warning for travelers not new – British Gov’t

File photo

The United Kingdom has downplayed the terror concerns stemming from advice it offers to its nationals visiting Ghana.

The advice offered on its website only seeks to offer practical and up to date information to British Nationals, a statement from UK government has said.

“The British Government provides advice to British citizens travelling to countries across the world. Our aim is to provide practical, accurate and up to date information and advice to help British nationals make informed decisions about their safety and travel abroad. “

The statement further said recent media reportage “wrongly suggested that the Foreign and Commonwealth Office have issued a new warning with regard to terrorism in Ghana.”

“We have not issued new [travel] advice,” it added.

“Our travel advice for Ghana was last updated on 24 April and can be found at https://www.gov.uk/foreign-travel-advice/ghana. This contains a section on terrorism – something that is standard practice for all travel advice. This advice is similar to that of other countries in the region and around the world.”

The advice notes that most visits are trouble-free, but notes that there has been a recent increase in petty street crime whilst violent crime can occur at any time.

On possible terror attacks, travel advice on its website said “terrorists are likely to try to carry out attacks in Ghana.”

The UK said possible attacks are likely to occur in places visited by foreigners.

While there have been no recent attacks in Ghana, the UK said terrorist groups in west Africa have demonstrated their threat to Ghana by mounting attacks in Côte d’Ivoire, Burkina Faso and Mali, targeting beach resorts, hotels, cafes and restaurants visited by foreigners within the last two years.

By: citifmonline.com/Ghana