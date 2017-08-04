Miss Ghana 2017 goes to all 10 regions

The euphoria and nostalgic moments that greeted the Miss Ghana pageantry some years ago in all regions of the country is set to be revisited – thanks to the collaborative effort of Exclusive Events Ghana Ltd, organisers of the pageant, the Ministry of Tourism, Arts & Culture and Ghana60YearsOn Planning Committee.

The staging of the pageant in all ten (10) regions of the country via auditions was announced at the official launch of Miss Ghana 2017 held at Kempinski Hotel – Gold Coast City in Accra.

The event was graced by Samuel Abu-Jinapor, Deputy Chief of Staff, Catherine Afeku, Minister of Tourism, Arts & Culture and Director General for the National Lottery Authority, Osei Ameyaw.

A high delegation of diplomatic corps also attended the event, including the Chinese Ambassador to Ghana, H.E. Sun Baohong, The Columbian Ambassador to Ghana H.E. Claudia Turbay, The Deputy British High Commissioner, Gavin Cook and the Deputy Head of Mission from the Embassy of Hungary, Nike Szkarosi.

Former beauty queens and contestants over the last years including the likes of Manuela Medie, Benita Okiti Dua, Matilda Golomeke, Delali Kemavor, Kafui Danku and Afua Akrofi, who is the current Miss Ghana Ambassador, were all present.

Also in attendance were members of our traditional council: La Mantse, Nii Kpobi Tettey Tsuru, Ngleshi Mantse, Nii Kojo Ababio V, Abokobi Mantse, Nii Adjetey Mohenu, and the Paramount Chief Of Amanokrom.

Mr. Jinapor, speaking on behalf of the President of the Republic, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, stated that the President and the government are committed to supporting the pageant, as was done by the first President of the country, Osagyefo Dr. Kwame Nkrumah, who initiated the pageant in 1957.

Hon. Catherine Afeku stated that, Miss Ghana has brought pride to our nation since its inception especially in 2012, 2014 and 2016 when under the patronage of Exclusive Events Ghana three beautiful and ambitious Ghanaian ladies refocused the international spotlight on Ghana.

She also added that, the competition is a life-enhancing opportunity which can jolt one to greater heights and entreated young ladies interested in the pageant to have that strong desire to devote time and resources to contributing their quota to mankind.

“The ten (10) regions of our nation uniquely symbolizes our rich heritage, culture and tradition. That is one of the reasons why my office, the Ministry of Tourism (Arts and culture) supports the Miss Ghana brand and the regional tour. It is a rare opportunity to showcase this heritage as represented by the regional queens,” she said of the regional events this year.

On her part, Ms. Inna Patty, CEO of Exclusive Events stated that, Miss Ghana was initiated to promote our culture, traditions and proud heritage and over the years, it has produced Ghanaian women with exemplary leadership capabilities.

She emphasised that the core values of the brand remains the same; “Beauty with a Purpose” – and the objective is to have each titleholder and regional queens not only develop themselves personally but most importantly, help to minimise or eradicate societal challenges.

This is being done through the kind support of strategic partners such as government agencies, corporate Ghana, our diplomatic communities and citizens.

She also spoke about the regional tour of all 10 regions for this year’s edition, which starts 10th August and ends on 5th September 2017, with the grand finale slated for 7th October 2017.

Source: Arnold Asamoah Baidoo