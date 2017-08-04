Probe death of Kenya election IT head – Mahama

Former President John Mahama has called for a thorough investigation into the death of Kenya electoral commission’s IT manager.

Chris Musando, the IT manager with the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) was found dead last week under bizarre circumstances just days before the 8th August elections in Kenya.

Kenyan newspaper, The Star reported that Mr Musando’s body was found with one arm missing.

John Mahama who is leading a 15-member team from Commonwealth nations to observe the general elections in Kenya explained that the investigation will unravel the truth in the matter.

“First of all, on behalf of the Commonwealth Secretary-General and the Observer Group for the elections in Kenya, I would like to express my sincere condolences to the family and the colleagues of Chris Msando of the IEBC.”

We would join with all those calling for a full, rigorous and thorough investigation to find out who is responsible and why this murder took place. At this stage I do not wish to go further. Our sympathies are with the family and friends of Mr Msando and our interest is in a peaceful and credible election process.”He also promised that his team will be impartial and transparent in the election monitoring role.

“We are aware of the significance of these elections to the people of Kenya, the region and the global community. Our presence here affirms the support of the Commonwealth to Kenya and its democratic processes. We make a commitment that our observation role will be undertaken with impartiality, independence and transparency,” he said.

John Maham said the group comprised of eminent persons drawn from across the different regions of the Commonwealth, including Africa, Asia, Europe, the Caribbean and the Pacific who “bring a wealth of experience from across the social and political spectrum including civil society, women’s and youth groups, human rights organisations and the media.”

“We are here to observe the electoral process and will act impartially and independently as we assess its organisation and conduct. We will seek to assess the pre-election environment, polling day activities and the post-election period against the backdrop of Kenya’s national legislation and regulations as well as regional and international commitments. We will then take a view whether it has been conducted to the international and regional standards to which Kenya has committed itself, including its own laws. In this context, we look forward to the Presidential candidates reaffirming their commitment to peaceful elections,” he added.

By: Godwin Akweiteh Allotey/citifmonline.com/Ghana

