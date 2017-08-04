Large fire rips through Dubai’s Torch Tower

A large fire has ripped through a residential skyscraper in Dubai in the United Arab Emirates – for the second time in two years.

Footage posted on social media showed flames spreading up the Torch Tower, and burning debris falling down.

The authorities later said that civil defence workers “successfully evacuated” the building and the blaze was brought under control.

It is not clear what caused the fire in one of the world’s tallest buildings.

“No injuries have been reported so far in the Torch Tower fire incident,” the government of Dubai’s media office tweeted.

It added that “cooling operations were under way”.

The Torch Tower was damaged by an earlier blaze in 2015.

The Torch Tower, Dubai

The 79-storey skyscraper opened in 2011

Was the world’s tallest residential building at its opening, but has since been surpassed by six others

Is thought to be the 32nd tallest building in the world, according to the Skyscraper Centre

It has 676 apartments. A two-bedroom flat starts at more than $500,000 (£381,000)

Residents have access to an eight-storey garage and a swimming pool overlooking Dubai’s waterfront

Source: BBC