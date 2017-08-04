Landslides destroy farms in Adaklu

Hundreds of farmers in Adaklu in the Volta Region are counting their losses after landslides wreaked havoc on several acres of their farm lands.

The explosion which was followed by spouting water from the mountains occurred on Sunday, destroyed about 70 acres of farm lands according to officials of National Disaster Management Organization (NADMO).

About five communities along the mountain including Kodiabe, Helekpe and Abuadi were affected. Residents say, they heard a loud noise from the heights on Sunday night and woke up later to meet the destruction on their farms.

The Assembly member for Adaklu-Helekpe told Citi News farm crops such as maize, palm oil, plantain, cocoa yam and cassava were destroyed by the fallen rocks and the erosion.

Located at the hips of Ho, the Volta Regional Capital, Adaklu Mountain is one of the highest mountains in Ghana with height of about 600 meters above sea level. The mountain is used for tourism activities and serves as farming area for residents.

Terraced crops of farmers are often seen at the base of the mountain.

The recent disaster renewed speculations from residents about the effects of quarry activities along the mountains.

The regional Coordinator of NADMO, Mr Devine Bosson who was on assessment tour today [Thursday], told Citi News although no causalities were recorded, he is engaging experts to survey and examine the cause of the explosion.

Residents who now live in fears are calling for government’s intervention.

“We are pleading with government to come to our aide. Our crops have been destroyed and our livelihood is under threat. Government should also find out what accounted for the explosion and protect our lives against danger” a resident pleaded in the local Ewe language.

–

By: King Nobert Akpablie/citifmonline.com/Ghana