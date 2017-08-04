Gov’t must respond to terror attack warnings – Ablakwa

Okudzeto Ablakwa

Minority Spokesperson on Foreign Affairs, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa has asked government to officially state its response to terror attack warnings issued by both the United Kingdom and Canadian governments.

Mr. Ablakwa on Eyewitness News indicated that he found it “quite curious that our government was silent on this threat and there is no alert levels being spoken of.”

Both countries indicated that possible attacks are likely to occur in places visited by foreigners.

The UK, in urging its nations to be vigilant at these locations said “while Ghana has no recent history of terrorism, groups associated with al-Qaida in the Islamic Maghreb (AQIM), Islamic State of Libya and Islamic State West Africa (ISWA) present a threat to the wider region…

“There’s a heightened threat of terrorist attack globally against UK interests and British nationals, from groups or individuals motivated by the conflict in Iraq and Syria. You should be vigilant at this time.”

The UK referenced a National Security statement indicating enhanced security measures in response to attacks elsewhere. It has continued to monitor the threat.

Canada , in its statement on the other hand, warned that “there is a threat of terrorism. Terrorist targets could include shopping malls, government buildings, public areas such as bars, restaurants, hotels and sites frequented by Westerners. Be aware of your surroundings in public places.”

Mr. Ablakwa believes government’s response will either inform Ghanaians on whether there is the need for “our national security intelligence to align with what the UK and Canadian authorities are saying” or not.

He said he initially raised the alarm on possible terror attacks in Ghana, in Parliament on Wednesday when he was “seeking the opportunity during question time with the Interior Minister.

He however stated he was unable to “get the opportunity to expatiate further based on an opposition that Majority Leader raised.”

Security services in Ghana in April 2016 warned of such terror attacks on the country but later said enough measures had been put in place to avert terrorism.

By: Marian Ansah/citifmonline.com/Ghana

