Former AIDS ambassador Dzidzor releases new song

Former AIDS Ambassador Miss Joyce Dzidzor Mensah has released a new song titled ‘Nana Give Me,’ after taking a break from music for a while.

The song titled ‘Nana Give Me,’ talks about the comeback of Joyce who now wants to be known in showbiz as Yawavi Yawa. In the song, she also asks the love of her life to show her greater love.

In an interview with Graphic Showbiz, she said: “partners should learn to listen to the desires of their partners and make them happy. I am back to the music scene and it will be an interesting time.”

Joyce also explained that she changed her name so she could have a brand that best represent her music.

“I will be fusing traditional languages in my songs from hence forth and I needed something more African to identify with. I figured that using the name Yawavi Yawa which means a girl born on Thursday in the Ewe language will be best. My name Joyce has suffered so there should be a change, “she told Graphic Showbiz in a telephone interview from her Germany base.

The song, a Dancehall piece features VVIP’s Zeal. It was produced by Johnny Germany and mastered by Kin Dee.

According to Yawavi, she switched from gospel music to dance hall because she doesn’t want to be put in a box. She believes she is versatile.

Listen to ‘Nana Give Me’ by Yawavi Yawa:



By: Kwame Dadzie/citifmonline.com/Ghana