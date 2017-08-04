Five escape from Ofankor Police cell

The Police are on a manhunt for five suspected criminals who escaped from police custody at the Ofankor Police Station in Accra.

The five who were under investigation for various degrees of crimes including armed robbery and stealing managed to escape the cells through the ceiling of the toilet in the facility.

Confirming the incident to, the Deputy Public Relations Officer of the Accra Regional Police Command Inspector Kwabena Danso said they have increased their vigilance and called on the public to assist the police to re-arrest the suspects.

“ I can confirm to you that five prisoners have escaped from police cell at Ofankor. They managed to create a hole through the ceiling and escaped from custody. There is one armed robbery remand prisoner and the rest of the four were involved in stealing.”

“We’ve intensified police patrols and have beefed up our intelligence gathering mechanism so as to yield results to recapture them,” he said.

Inspector Danso also added that the officers at the station during the incident have been ordered to recapture the fugitives or face the wrath of the police force.

A similar incident occurred at Denu in the Volta Region in 2015 five suspects escaped from cell.

They were later recaptured and punished severely.

–

By: Seidu Anass/citifmonline.com/Ghana