Court orders release of detained Indian businessman

A High Court in Accra has ordered the immediate release of an Indian Business man, Ashok Kumar Sivaram, who was arrested upon returning to Ghana following an earlier order by the court quashing his deportation.

According to the court presided over by Justice Ackah Boafo, the detention of the applicant was unlawful and undermines the court’s earlier order.

He further asked for the seizure of the passport of the applicant who is to report to any designated officer of the Immigration Service on Tuesday for his stay to be regularized.

Mr. Sivaram arrived in Ghana on Wednesday and was immediately arrested and kept in detention by officials of the Immigration Service at the airport.

Explaining the action of the Immigration Service, lawyer for the service, Peter Claver Nantuo told the court that the Indian national did not have visa upon arrival in the country.

When he was pressed by the judge to explain why Mr. Sivaram had been kept for forty-eight hours, the defence lawyer failed to give any answers.

The Interior Minister and the Comptroller General of Immigration approved the deportation of Mr Sivaram on grounds that he obtained a fake marriage certificate to enable his stay in the country but the High Court quashed the decision last week, referring to it as illegal

By: Fred Djabanor/citifmonline.com/Ghana