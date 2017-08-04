Bawumia leaves Ghana for Iran

The Vice President, Dr Mahamamudu Bawumia has left Accra for a three-day official visit to the Islamic Republic of Iran.

Dr. Bawumia is going to that country to attend the inauguration of Dr Hassan Rouhani, President of the Islamic Republic of Iran, who has been re-elected for his second term in office.

Whilst there, Bawumia will explore areas for further cooperation between Ghana and Iran.

He was accompanied by a number of Ministers and government officials including Mustapha Hamid, Minister for Information; Ibrahim Mohammed Awal, Minister for Business Development; Boniface Abubakar Siddique, Minister for Zongo Development; and Mohammed Habib Tijani, Deputy Minister for Foreign Affairs.

Dr Mahamudu Bawumia and the entourage are scheduled to return to Ghana on Monday 7th August 2017.

–

By: citifmonline.com/Ghana