Assembly initiates move to increase IGF

The Asutifi North District Assembly in the Brong Ahafo Region has expressed its determination to increase its internally generated funds through effective revenue collection.

The assembly also says it is retraining its revenue collectors to enable to effectively carry out their duties.

The District Chief Executive (DCE) Anthony Mensah made these disclosures in an address to Assembly members, Head of Departments (HODs), Traditional authorities, Civil Society Organizations (CSOs) and a cross section of the public at the first ordinary meeting of the third session of the sixth assembly in Kenyasi.

He called for support and collaboration from all stakeholders of the assembly to help make the task a reality to enable the assembly close the revenue gaps.

On education, he said the assembly paid GHC104,000 into the accounts of Gyamfi Kumanini Senior High/Technical School as a commitment to provide bursaries for 200 indigenous first year day students of the school for 2016/2017 academic year.

He said his outfit will provide more infrastructures to ensure that the Kenyasi Health Centre was upgraded to a District Hospital to efficiently serve the health needs of residents.

On Water and Sanitation, Mr. Mensah commended IRC-Ghana, Safe Water Network and Conrad N. Hilton Foundation for selecting the district to pilot the Full WASH Coverage programme aimed at improving the living standards of residents by providing Water and Sanitation facilities for a 13 year period in consonance with Sustainable development Goal Six (SDG6).

He however lamented effective and efficient solid waste disposal was a huge challenge to the assembly due the unavailability of a final disposal site and therefore appealed to stakeholders to help in the processes and negotiations with the chiefs and opinion leaders of Ntotroso Traditional Area for a piece of land for the purpose and pledged to procure more skip containers to augment the existing ones to enhance the assembly’s waste management efforts.

The Presiding Member (PM), Ebenezer Kwaku Addo for his part called on Assembly members, Head of Departments and Stakeholders to support the assembly in it’s develop agenda and provide the necessary facilities to upgrade the health centre to a district hospital.

He appealed to the District Security Council (DISEC) to liaise with t: he Regional Security Council (REGSEC) to stop activities of illegal miners which is becoming a security threat in Ntotroso and Kenyasi.

By: Mashoud Kombat/citifmonline.com/Ghana