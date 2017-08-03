You’ll be employed soon – Health Minister to nurses

Kwaku Agyemang-Manu, Health Minister

The Minister for Health has assured that the unemployed private nurses will soon be recruited.

The Minister at a press conference stated that “his ministry has appealed to the Finance Minister to release funds to enable their clearance and posting which the Minister for Finance Ken Ofori Atta is currently working on.”

picketing

He further complained about theof the nurses at his ministry which he described as indiscipline and threatened to involve the security apparatus if persuasion fails.

Mr. Agyemang noted that government has recruited 14,566 nurses who graduated from 2012 to 2016.

The minister added that, nurses starting from next year will apply for jobs in the health sector without the assistance from the government.

Minister of information Mustapha Hamid, present at the press conference also appealed to the nurses to exercise patience.

The president for the Association Federick Baah however, responded positively to the proposal from the minister and promised to be patient with the minister while he works on the procedures for their recruitment.

–

By: Gifty Tracy Aminu/citifmonline.com/Ghana