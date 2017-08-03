What you missed at #BigJulyGetAway trip [Photos]

Citi FM’s Big July Getaway leisure trip as promised came off from 23rd to 30th July 2017 with seven days of fun filled and exciting experiences on the Island of Mauritius and South Africa.

Patrons of the leisure trip said the trip had undoubtedly left indelible marks on their memories.

The trip broadened the knowledge of the participants about the continent by giving them the opportunity to experience the two countries better.

The Big July Get Away began on Sunday July 23 where patrons were flown from the Kotoka International Airport to the O.R. Tambo International Airport in Johannesburg, in transit to Mauritius via South African Airways.

Thrilling moments in Mauritius

While in Mauritius, participants who had taken a break from work toured the island which is surrounded by beautiful river bodies and some highlands.

They spent five days lodging at the plush Ravenala Attitude beach resort located in Balaclava, 10 kilometers from the capital, Port Louis.

The Catamaran Cruise

The Catamaran cruise pushed the holiday experience a notch higher when participants were treated to a sailing trip on the Indian Ocean.

The trip on the breath-taking yacht exposed them to a crystal clear ocean, Zebra-like coloured beautiful fishes, dancing moments at the the open bar.

Tour of the ‘South and its charms’

Still in Mauritius, the team embarked on an excursion dubbed “The South and its Charms.” Theytoured about seven different tourist sites.

Some of the places visited were the Trou aux Cerfs (a dormant volcano site) in Curepipe, the Chamarel Water fall, the Seven coloured earth, the crater lake where the Mauritians take their source of potable water from andthe Rhumerie de Chamarel, a company that extracts alcohol from sugarcane and turns it into wine.

The tour also took patrons to the Grand Bassin, the sacred lake also called Ganga Talao, which hosts the Hindu Temple.

With the beautiful tourist sites in Mauritius, it was not surprising that the sugarcane producing country which has a population of 1.2 million had the same number of tourists visiting the island in 2016.

Water sporting activity, outing and Night Dance Party

The Big July Get Away patrons also had the opportunity to partake in some water sporting activities which included kayaking, Stand up paddle, Windsurf, Marine Discovery Overview, the Peddalo, and Sea Hover Adventure.

While the sporting activities were taking place, others visited the central business district of Port Louis.

They were later treated to great traditional Mauritian music in the likes of Sega, as well as international genres including Salsa, Reggae, and others.

The dance moves displayed by the Big July Get Away patrons attracted other tourists especially expatriates who also joined the fun on the dance floor.

The live band music was part of activities to round up the first half of the leisure trip in Mauritius.

By this time, the close to 40 patrons had become like one family bonding with each other and sharing the fun and excitement with one another.

Back to Joburg

On the fifth day, the Big July Get Away train moved to Johannesburg, South Africa for the rest of the trip.

The Emperors Palace and artificial sky

While in Johannesburg, patrons were hosted at the 5-star D’oreale Grande Hotel also known as the Emperor Palace Hotel.

This magnificent family friendly resort is less than four, five minutes’ drive from the OR Tambo International Airport.

Patrons enjoyed some sumptuous delicacies at one of the restaurants at the unique luxurious facility.

6-hour shopping spree

Of course no one goes to South Africa without shopping , so our Ghanaian tourists hit one of the biggest malls in South Africa, the Mall of Africa for goodies for family and friends back home.

…And the Big July Get Away train returned to Accra

As they say all good things must come to an end, so after a wonderful 7-day trip of leisure in the Island of Mauritius and South Africa, patrons of the Big July Get Away trip returned to Accra on Sunday, 30 July 2017.

The trip enabled patrons to make new friends, bond, make new acquaintances, exchange business contacts and ideas.

They also came back with fresh business ideas, and a passion to transform society with their exceptional experiences and knowledge on the trip.

The 2017 BigJulyGetAway is a Citi FM initiative in partnership with South African Airways.

By: Godwin A. Akweiteh & Kojo Agyeman/citifmonline.com/Ghana

