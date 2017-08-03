We’re saddened by Jihad Chabaan’s jail sentence – Marwako

Marwako Restaurant says it is saddened by the sentencing of one of its supervisors, Jihad Chabaan to nine months imprisonment for assaulting an employee, Evelyn Boakye.

The company, in a statement signed by Director of Public Relations, Alhaji Mohammed Amin Lamptey said though it was hoping the altercation between the two employees would have been settled out of court, it “respects the judgement and will continue to support both Mr. Chabaan, if he decides to appeal, as well as Madam Evelyn in her process.”

As parts of efforts to strengthen amongst staff, the company has began what it calls interdepartmental communication and employer-employee relationship as well as seminars on internal relations.

Jihad Chaaban, was reported in February to have shoved the victim, Evelyn Boakye, into some pepper.

According to the prosecution, he accused her of fidgeting with the blender and working slowly.

Chaaban was charged and convicted for offensive conduct for calling the victim a prostitute and intentionally and unlawfully causing harm and assault.

Jihad to appeal sentencing

Meanwhile Jihad has instructed his lawyers to file for an appeal against his nine-month sentence at the Abeka District Court.

A lawyer for Chaaban, Julio De Medeiros, said his side disagreed with the judgment and was going to immediately start working on the appeal process.

The Judge, Victoria Eggs Ghansah, in her judgment, said the prosecution had been able to prove beyond every reasonable doubt that the accused committed the offense.

But Julio De Medeiros said “we entirely disagree with the findings of the court. We thought that we put up a very good defense. She [the judge] thought otherwise.”

“The real investigator of the case said from the evidence before her it was an accident. We have said it was an accident, she thought otherwise. We have taken instructions from our client to appeal immediately. We are going back to the chambers to start working on the appeal process,” the lawyer said.

By: Marian Ansah/citifmonline.com/Ghana

