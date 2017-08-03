We’re on track in fixing economy – Nana Addo

President Akufo-Addo has said his government is on track in fixing the economy that was left in the mess by the previous government.

According to him, fixing the economy is his government’s major challenge but there are indications that the economy was taking shape after various interventions by the government.

Nana Addo made the remarks during the swearing in of some five ambassadors and a high commissioner at the Flagstaff House in Accra on Wednesday.

“They [Ghanaians] voted for us to fix the economy and put our country on the path of progress and prosperity. Indeed, we have begun to fix the economy, and the mid-year review presented on Monday by the brilliant Minister for Finance, Ken Ofori-Atta, shows that we are on track. We will fix the economy. We will bring jobs and prosperity to Ghana,” he said.

He said the government was determined to strike key partnerships to get domestic and foreign investment into various sectors of the economy and urged the new ambassadors to help the government in that regard.

“We are determined to create the appropriate macroeconomic environment which will attract domestic and foreign investment into these, the real sectors of our economy. You have to help in that exercise,” he said.

Nana Akufo-Addo swore into office five Ambassadors and a High Commissioner to represent Ghana are countries including Korea and Kenya.

The appointees were, Dufie Agyarko Kusi who is heading for Republic of Korea, Virginia Hesse who is going to Czech Republic, Francisca Ashitey-Odunton who heading for Kenya, Alowe Leo Kabah going to Benin and Professor Abena Busia who is representing Ghana in Brazil.

By: Jonas Nyabor/citifmonline.com/Ghana