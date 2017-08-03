Terror attacks likely in Ghana – UK warns its citizens

Al-Qaeda in the Islamic Maghreb is one of the threats noted by the UK

The United Kingdom has added to Ghana’s terrorism concerns with travel advice on its website indicating that “terrorists are likely to try to carry out attacks in Ghana.”

The UK said possible attacks are likely to occur in places visited by foreigners.

Ghana has seen no terror attack on its soil though some nationals have hadto terror group ISIS.

The UK acknowledged this but says on its website that “while there have been no recent attacks in Ghana, terrorist groups in west Africa have demonstrated their capability and intent by mounting attacks in 2015 and 2016 in Côte d’Ivoire, Burkina Faso and Mali, targeting beach resorts, hotels, cafes and restaurants visited by foreigners.”

Thus, the UK has urged its nations to be “vigilant in these locations.”

“While Ghana has no recent history of terrorism, groups associated with al-Qaida in the Islamic Maghreb (AQIM), Islamic State of Libya and Islamic State West Africa (ISWA) present a threat to the wider region…“There’s a heightened threat of terrorist attack globally against UK interests and British nationals, from groups or individuals motivated by the conflict in Iraq and Syria. You should be vigilant at this time.”

The UK referenced a National Security statement indicating enhanced security measures in response to attacks elsewhere. It has continued to monitor the threat.

Ghana’s National Security in 2016 declared travelers from Libya, Mali and Niger high risk following tangible threats of terrorist attacks on the country.

Canada’s terror fears

The Canadian government also warned its citizens traveling to Ghana to be wary an of imminent terror attack Ghana, according to a May

The May 2017 notice said “there is a threat of terrorism. Terrorist targets could include shopping malls, government buildings, public areas such as bars, restaurants, hotels and sites frequented by Westerners. Be aware of your surroundings in public places.”

–

By: citifmonline.com/Ghana