Tanker drivers angry over cylinder circulation program

The Association of Gas Tanker Drivers has hinted of a nationwide strike if the National Petroleum Authority (NPA) fails to withdraw the Cylinder Recirculation Module which is expected to be implemented in September this year.

According to the group, the policy if allowed will throw them out of business, and cause the collapse of all gas filling stations in the country.

Speaking at a press conference this week, the Chairman of the Association, Safiu Mohammed, said “About 7,000 Ghanaians workers in the LPG chain will have to be laid off, aggravating the already high unemployment situation in the country. The policy itself is discriminatory.”

He added that, “we believe the government is not being told the truth. The CRM will be a complete on the economy as the operators will repatriate all their earnings in foreign currency. Sadly, in a job Ghanaians are already doing well, we, therefore, call for its complete withdrawal.”

One of the tanker drivers who spoke to Citi News said, threatened that the Association will stop its operation if the government does to respond to their concern in a week’s time.

“We are going to stop loading if we do not hear anything. We are giving the government up to a week to respond to our concerns,” he said.

By: Jonas Nyabor/citifmonline.com/Ghana