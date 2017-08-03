SMEs to benefit from industry first family promo by Access Bank

Divisional Head for Retail Banking at Access Bank Ghana, Mr. Stephen Abban

Small and Medium Scale businesses (SME’s) in Ghana will for the first time be allowed to participate and win in a consumer promotion from a Bank in Ghana. The Access Bank ‘AbusuaAkyɛdeɛ’ promotion, which was launched on July 5 has earmarked a tall list of prizes and rewards for both existing and new SME’s who choose to save and do business with the Bank.

The ‘AbusuaAkyɛdeɛ’ savings promotion is a two pronged campaign focused on family and group savings on one hand and on the other, SMEs and micro businesses.

SME Customers will get the opportunity to qualify for any of the 4 monthly and 2 mega draws in the promo by maintaining a minimum deposit of GHS1,000 or more in their Access Bank business account and also when they refer their suppliers and distributors to open an account with the Bank.

Encouraging SME customers to take advantage of this opportunity to improve their savings and win the fantastic prizes, the Divisional Head for Retail Banking at Access Bank Ghana, Mr. Stephen Abban indicated during the promo launch that the ‘AbusuaAkyɛdeɛ’ promotion was an innovative savings campaign designed to include all segments of the market.

He said “SME’s form a critical part of our retail banking strategy and we want to use this latest promo as a means of rewarding them for their business over the years whiles strengthening our banking relationship and helping them to build sustainable businesses”.

He noted also that the prizes for SMEs which includes cash, key man insurance and office equipment among others were carefully selected to enable them solve some of the key challenges they faced as a business.

“We care about SME’s and we want them to be able to take their tomorrow by securing their business with a reliable financial partner”.

The promo, under the campaign theme “Save today, take tomorrow”, will reward over 5,000 of the Bank’s existing and new customers. Customers who sign on to a range of the Bank’s flexible savings and current account options to secure their financial future will benefit from a host of juicy perks such as high interest rates, amazing discounts on car insurance and many more, besides the promo prizes.

The ‘AbusuaAkyɛdeɛ’ promo will run till the end of December 2017 and prizes include GHS150,000 cash for the lucky group or family, a brand new Family SUV, holiday trips, educational scholarships, one year life insurance cover, shopping spree, Desktop Computers, Money counting machines, Fire proof safes, Key man insurance cover, Printers (all-in-one) and GHS40,000 cash.

Every customer who participates also qualifies to have up to 60% discount on general insurance including auto, personal accident and home insurance.

The ‘AbusuaAkyɛdeɛ’ promo was launched by the Bank in partnership with the National Lotteries Authority (NLA) under the Caritas platform, Auto Plaza, Wapic Insurance and Ghana Life.

–

Credit: Access Bank