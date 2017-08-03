Profile of Exim bank CEO Lawrence Agyinsam

President Nana Akufo-Addo appointed Lawrence Agyinsam as the Chief Executive Officer of Ghana’s Exim bank in March 2017.

A nine member governing board chaired by astute businessman and entrepreneur, Kwadwo Boateng Genfi was also inaugurated last Tuesday in Accra to help streamline the direction of the bank.

The Ghana Exim bank is expected to improve the country’s export competitiveness, to rake in much needed foreign exchange and improve Ghana’s balance of trade.Lawrence Agyinsam joins the bank with extensive experience in the financial sector. His experience spans the whole gamut of managing banking business from the formulation and implementation of commercial banking strategy, managing the overall budget of retail and SME banking to managing the bank’s marketing communication, corporate communication and market intelligence.

Prior to his appointment as CEO of Ghana EXIM Bank, Lawrence was the CEO of Broadview Group, which consists of Broadview Trust, Broadview Capital and Broadview Consult.

At Broadview, he was responsible for providing the overall strategic direction and focus for Broadview Group in fulfilling its core mandate as a licensed corporate trustee. He was also responsible for the overall strategic planning, policy development and asset management of the firm.

In the period 2005-2012, he worked at Bank of Africa in various capacities as Head of Retail Banking, Head of Public Sector, Acting Head-Corporate Banking, Assistant General Manager-Business Development and Executive Head of Commercial Banking.

Before Bank of Africa, Lawrence worked with UT Financial Services where he was appointed as IT/Finance Consultant to advice the Chief Executive on financial service technologies and software implementation. He also played a key role as a lead consultant in the implementation of the Unisoft software.

He has also had stint with Ghana Institute of Management and Public Administration (GIMPA) as well as Food and Agriculture Organisation of the United Nation where he was the information analyst and budget officer respectively.

Lawrence holds an MBA from Leicester University, UK and has several certificates and diplomas from various institutions both local and international including International Labour Organisation(ILO),Italy and Ghana Institute of Management and Public Administration(GIMPA)

By: citifmonline.com/Ghana