Nanung: Late Nakpa Naa’s family urges gov’t intervene in burial impasse

The family of the late Nakpa Naa Alhaji Salifu Dawuni is appealing to the government to allow them to bury the late chief.

The appeal was made when the Northern Regional Minister, Salifu Saeed paid a courtesy call on the family during his visit to Nanung area to assess the extent of damage caused by recent torrential rains that left many persons homeless.

The late Nakpa Naa died in March of 2014 at the Tamale Teaching Hospital but the choice of his burial site has become a bone of contention between two factions.

Thus, his remains are still at the Yendi Government Hospital mortuary while the grave is still left uncovered.

According to the spokesperson for the family, Mohammed Awal the continued prohibition of the burial is a great concern to the family.

“We are saying that in this particular family of ours, we have a very big problem which is the burial of our old man who is the late Naa Salifu Dawuni. He died on the 5th of March 2014 but until now he has not yet been buried and we are not sleeping over this,” he told Citi News.

“It is a problem to us and we call on the government to as a matter of urgency look into that for us to bury the late chief. The continued detention of his remains at the mortuary is not in our best interest.”

By: Mohammed Aminu M Alabira/citifmonline.com/Ghana