Investment in technical education urgent – Rector

The Rector of Koforidua Technical University, Prof. Smile Dzisi has charged government to invest more in technical and vocational institutions to encourage students to patronage such institutions.

According to the professor Technical and Vocational education equips students with practical skills and knowledge required on the job market for nation building.

Speaking at the official launch of the 30th and 29th graduation ceremony of Liberty Specialist Institutes in Koforidua, Prof. Smile Dzisi charged government to invest more in technical and vocational Institutions in the country, adding that ” technical and vocational education is the bedrock of every nation and therefore authorities and civil society needs to invest more in the sector to ensure the transformation of the country”.

“If government can provide logistics for students who pursue vocational & technical education it will encourage more youth to embrace vocational and technical education and this will go along way to increase enrollment of such institutions,” she stated.

The managing director of the school, Madame Edna Ametameh also expressed worry about the lack of support to technical and vocational institutions in the country, saying” technical institutions are collapsing in the country due to poor investment of the part of successive governments and something needs to be done about it to salvage this worrying situation. There are a number of challenges confronting technical and Vocational institutions in this country, most institutions lacks logistics which do not promote and encourage quality teaching and learning”.

Madame Edna Ametameh advised Ghanaians to change their attitudes towards vocational training, ” it is high time parents and guardians change our attitude towards technical and vocational education in this country, most European and African countries who are excelling well heavily invested in technical and vocational education in their countries and the results are what we all seeing from them today”.

Overall 20 students graduated with practical skills and knowledge and were advised to come out with innovative ideas by establishing their own businesses and also employ others rather than depending on the government to reduce unemployment.

By: Neil Nii Amatey Kanarku/citifmonline.com/Ghana