Cylinder Recirculation Module will collapse our businesses – LPG marketers

The Public Relations Officer of the LPG Marketers Association, Bernard Owiredu has expressed his outfit’s disquiet over the National Petroleum Authority’s plan to introduce the Cylinder Recirculation Module.

According to him, the current module is targeted at collapsing their businesses despite their long operation within the industry.

Speaking on theon Thursday, Mr. Owiredu said the policy can be implemented through them due to their experience in the industry.

He said the marketers had been operating in the sector for over 30 years and therefore must be players in any such move which according to government is to provide access to safe LPG in the country.

“We have been in the business of distributing gas for well over 30 years and by our own plans and strategies, we have been expanding our business so if indeed the policy seeks to extend LPG usage, you have to do with through us because we are the operators and we have been serving the populace LPG for 30 years… You are creating a new business by destroying existing legal businesses,” he said

Citi News sources say the policy plan was developed in 2012 but it could not be immediately implemented.

According to Mr. Oweridu, it was surprising the new government had reintroduced the policy because his outfit caused the former government to suspend it due to the challenges it would cause in the sector.

He added that many markers had contracted loans to expand their businesses hence the implementation of the program would see them run into huge debts.

“Some of us have gone for loans to expand our business, so you don’t seek to achieve a policy aim by destroying our businesses…we are the best people to implement the policy,” he said.

In a related development, he Association of Gas Tanker Drivers has hinted of a nationwide strike if the National Petroleum Authority (NPA) fails to withdraw the Cylinder Recirculation Module which is expected to be implemented in September this year.

According to the group, the policy if allowed will throw them out of business, and cause the collapse of all gas filling stations in the country.

By: Jonas Nyabor/citifmonline.com/Ghana