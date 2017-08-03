CalBank unveils new brand

CAL Bank has launched its new brand identity.

The rebranding has seen a change in the bank’s logo and the tagline.

CAL Bank’s logo has been changed into two yellow and orange petals which depict ‘C’ and ‘B’.

The bank’s tagline has also been changed to ‘Forward Together’.

Speaking at the official unveiling ceremony in Accra, the Managing Director of CAL Bank, Mr. Frank Adu Jnr said the move formed part of the company’s three year strategy spanning 2015-2018.

The strategy focuses on ‘reviewing the strength of the CalBank brand and investing in ensuring it continues to be relevant in today’s hyper active banking space.’

According to Mr. Adu, the rebranding is geared at creating a stronger, vibrant and more meaningful brand for our current and future clients, across different customer segments.

The Chairman of the Board of Cal Bank, Van Percy also commended the efforts of all stakeholders and urged for stronger collaboration to achieve greater heights in the bank’s future agenda.

The event was attended by shareholders, industry regulators including Second Deputy Governor of the Bank of Ghana, Dr. Johnson Asiamah, staff as well as other stakeholders.

By: Pius Amihere Eduku/citibusinessnews.com/Ghana