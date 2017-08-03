AIS teachers demand removal of General Manager

Teaching and non-teaching staff of the Akosombo International School today [Thursday] embarked on a sit-down strike demanding the immediate removal of the General Manager, Bevelyn Asamoah.

Some staff who spoke to Citi News on conditions of anonymity said, since her appointment in 2015, she has frustrated and victimized staff who oppose some decisions she makes.

“She is micromanaging and disregarding management and if anybody questions anything from her, the person is regarded as an enemy and if you’re tagged as an enemy, you should be prepared for victimization, intimidation and unwarranted queries to get you out of her way.”

They also stated how she has scrapped their allowances and takes unilateral decisions affecting the VRA schools [Akosombo, Akuse, Aboadze].

“This is the second time within a year we are wearing red bands and it has never happened in the schools 53 year history. VRA schools have their own policies. We have a policy where people go outside their allowances are not paid, people are working and their working allowance is not paid because she is the boss and she has thrown away all these policies that have guarded its inception in 1962.”

Another staff indicated how the teachers have been made to report to school although the students have vacated.

“Can you imagine, for example, students have vacated and she has ordered teachers to go back to school. We sign and sit there and do nothing.”

According to them several appeals to the board of the Volta River Authority about the management of the school has not yielded any results.

Last year, they embarked on a similar strike to express their displeasure.

By: Zoe Abu-Baidoo/citifmonline.com/Ghana