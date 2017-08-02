Small Scale Industries demand engagement in 1factory; 1 district program

Alan Kyerematen - Trade and Industry Minister

Small Scale Industries in the country have intensified moves to fully benefit from government’s one district, one factory policy.

According to them there has been little consultation with small scale businesses with regards to the program.

The situation has compelled them to submit proposals to the various ministries which they believe will be used as a basis for deeper consultation on the part of government.

Speaking to Citi Business News on the matter, the General Secretary for the Association of Small Scale Industries (ASSI), Charles Othaniel Abbey said small scale industries feel neglected with regards to the one district, one factory policy.

“We believe we have not been fully engaged in the one district, one factory ,in fact about three years ago government put together a local economic development policy ,this policy is supposed to establish some working platform that will bring stakeholders to the table where the developments, priorities and needs of the districts can be addressed. But since the passage of the policy, not much action has been done and so this one district, one factory is coming and the structures that it should come with in terms of synergy some of them are not working.”

He further expressed optimism that the steps taken by the association would yield positive results.

“So as a proactive association, what we have done is that we have submitted a proposal to the BUSAC fund, we did a concept note where ASSI would collaborate withthe relevant ministries to activate these key platforms in the policy document tobegin the process of the public private dialogue platform.”

He made these comments at the sidelines the re launch of the Association of Small Scale industries (ASSI).

The association also rolled out a five year strategic plan which is to restructure and revive the association at the regional as well as district levels, review and deepen its existing formal relationships with its stakeholders, meet the demands of its customers and improve service delivery.

It also plans to make capacity building of members and leadership development a group culture and finally to work to improve upon resource mobilization and income generation from more diversified steams.

The ASSI comprises 15 trade associations including; Ghana National Tailors and Dressmakers Association (GNTDA), National Association of Refrigeration Workshop Owners Association (NARWOA), Ghana Electronics Servicing Technicians Association (GESTA), Ghana Hairdressers and Beauticians Association (GHABA), Ghana National Association of Garments Makers (GNAGM), Ghana Barbers Association (GBA) and Ghana Union of Professional Photographers (GUPP).

The others are Ghana National Association of Garages (GNAG), Woodworkers Association of Ghana (WAG), Traditional Caterers Association of Ghana (TCAG), Ghana Plumbers Association (GPA), Metal Fabricators Association, Ghana National Association of Traditional Healers (GNATH) and Early Childhood Development Association of Ghana (ECDAG).

–

By: Anita Arthur/citibusinessnews.com/Ghana