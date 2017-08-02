Premium Bank sponsors Citi FM’s coverage of  EPL

Premium bank has joined the number of companies that sponsor the coverage of the English Premier League (EPL) on Citi FM.

The bank which is among the fastest growing indigenous banks in the country announced the partnership today, August 2, 2017. The EPL will start next Sunday.

Speaking to Citi Sports after the announcement, the Managing Director of Premium Bank, Mr. Kwasi Tumi stated that bank will use the partnership to connect with fans of the EPL in Ghana.

“Premium bank has chosen to be associated with the EPL, principally because the fan base is also our customer base. They are young enterprising people who are trying to establish businesses. We think that supporting teams in the EPL builds character and endurance,” he noted.

Mr. Tumi disclosed that he is an Arsenal fan who supports the team.

“Look at me, I am an Arsenal fan. We will be organizing a couple of events at centers where matches would be watched. We want to get closer to the fans and form a better bond with them”.

By: Lawrence Segbefia/citibusinessnews.com/Ghana