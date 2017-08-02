N/R: NADMO begins distribution of relief items

File photo

The National Disaster Management Organization (NADMO) will today, Wednesday begin the distribution of relief items to victims of last week’s devastating floods in the Northern Region.

This comes after it received the first consignment of items from the national head office to support persons affected by the disaster that took the lives of two people.

About six districts in the region were affected by the rains, leading to the loss of properties worth several thousands of Ghana cedis.

The Regional office of the organization failed to immediately move in to support the victims after the incident because it said it was under-resourced and was in huge debt.

But the Regional Coordinator, Alhaji Abdullah Hindu confirmed receipt of the items in a Citi News interview, Tuesday, August 1, 2017.

He disclosed that additional four trucks load of relief items were headed for the Northern Region for onward distribution.

The Deputy Director General in charge of operations at NADMO, Abu Ramadan in an earlier interview with Citi News, promised that provision will be made to cover all affected persons in the disaster.

Meanwhile, Alhaji Abdullah Hindu has assured victims that NADMO will ensure fair distribution of the relief items.

He also called on philanthropists and well-meaning Ghanaians to support them will more resources to be distributed to the victims.

By: Jonas Nyabor/citifmonline.com/Ghana