Korleman gets borehole from Citi FM [Photos]

Wednesday, August 2, 2017 8:42 pm

Citi FM on Wednesday cut the sod for the construction of a bore hole for residents of Korleman, a town located in the Ga West Municipality of the Greater Accra Region.

 

Korleman, a farming community is one of two communities that benefited from the station’s Help a Christmas Child Project.

Citi FM decided to construct a borehole for the over one thousand residents  after it emerged they rely on just one bore hole for their water needs.

The request for the borehole to be built was made by the Chiefs and People  of the area  when  the station  threw a party for them  in 2016 as part of its annual Help a Christmas Child Project.

The construction of the borehole which will take two weeks to be completed will alleviate  the plight of  the residents especially the school children who often have to walk long distances  to fetch from  just one bore hole that serves the community

 

 

 

 


By: Pearl Akanya Ofori/citifmonline.com/Ghana

