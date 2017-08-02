DKM saga: BA minister meets Official Liquidator

Some customers of DKM at the Bolgatanga branch of GCB Bank

The Brong Ahafo regional minister, Kweku Asomah Kyeremeh is expected to meet the Official Liquidator for DKM Microfinance which is the Registrar General’s Department within the next two weeks on the progress of payments for affected victims.

The meeting which is at the behest of Mr. Asomah Kyeremeh will also afford him the opportunity to fashion out all misunderstandings among customers who have not received any payments yet.

Thousands of DKM customers were thrown into a fix after it emerged that their investments had gone bad.

The Official Liquidator has effected payments to about 80 percent of affected victims so far.

But speaking to Citi Business News on the proposed meeting, the Aide to the Brong Ahafo regional minister, Maxwell Mahama tells Citi Business News the meeting should protect the interest of affected customers.

“It is good that the Regional minister would have to meet the Official Liquidator in that regard at least to find out how far the process is going especially the number of people who have received their monies in full or otherwise,” he said.

Mr. Mahama added, “We would also have to know so far with those who have genuinely not received anything so that at the end of it, those who have not would also receive something.”

Official Liquidator completes validation for remaining creditors

Meanwhile Citi Business News understands about 80 percent of the affected customers owed below ten thousand cedis, have been fully settled their claims.

The Principal Company Inspector of the Registrar General’s Department, the Official Liquidator for DKM, Jones Nathaniel Ansah also explains that the auditor, PwC, has almost completed the validation for creditors whose claims exceed ten thousand cedis each.

“The cut off was 10,000 cedis so persons who had investments less than the amount have received everything in full. But the remaining 20 percent are those that had monies exceeding 10,000 cedis.”

By: Pius Amihere Eduku/citibusinessnews.com/Ghana